Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 18,700 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 17,803 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $350,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,946,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,933,419.56. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.8%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $38.3670 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

