Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Raises Holdings in Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 868.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Macro Bank worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Macro Bank by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,161,000 after acquiring an additional 247,070 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Macro Bank by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,970,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Macro Bank by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 339,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macro Bank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Macro Bank by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 145,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 66,109 shares during the last quarter.

Macro Bank Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $65.5510 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. Macro Bank Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

Macro Bank ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.11). Macro Bank had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $759.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Macro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Macro Bank Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

