Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires New Position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Coca Cola Femsa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $82.7650 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.