Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $951,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

