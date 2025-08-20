PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $30.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Comm Services ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 8.98% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXP opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.46.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.