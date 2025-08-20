Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 1687260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.
Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.
Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
