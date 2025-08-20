Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.74.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Down 4.7%

AS stock opened at $35.7540 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.31.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 3,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.