TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 107,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.