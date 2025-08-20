TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $479.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.84 and its 200 day moving average is $523.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

