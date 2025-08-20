TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 233 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $242.0020 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.09. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

