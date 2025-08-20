Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Solidion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.34. Solidion Technology has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solidion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solidion Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of Solidion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solidion Technology Company Profile

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells.

