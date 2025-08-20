Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 25.05%.

Vivakor Stock Performance

Shares of Vivakor stock opened at $0.8349 on Wednesday. Vivakor has a 52 week low of $0.5504 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Get Vivakor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivakor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivakor stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Vivakor worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.