Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 137.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 10.2%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.