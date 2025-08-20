Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 63 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,661,000 after acquiring an additional 400,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,943,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,788,000 after purchasing an additional 403,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,260,000 after purchasing an additional 621,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $271.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.44 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

