EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,277,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after purchasing an additional 107,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $66.7070 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

