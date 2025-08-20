Vertex Planning Partners LLC Buys 3,404 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.7% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

