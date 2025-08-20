Financial Analysis: Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and Magna International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $180,000.00 2.74 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A Magna International $42.84 billion 0.29 $1.01 billion $4.26 10.42

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenkraft.

Volatility and Risk

Greenkraft has a beta of 188.57, suggesting that its share price is 18,757% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Magna International 2.91% 11.89% 4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenkraft and Magna International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Magna International 1 13 3 0 2.12

Magna International has a consensus target price of $42.3571, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Magna International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Magna International beats Greenkraft on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis system, battery enclosures, and engineering and testing; and exteriors, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, side doors, and greenhouse products. The Power & Vision segment offers electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; far camera module, remote camera heads, interior sensing camera, radars, thermal sensing, and domain controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, camera monitoring system driver/occupant monitoring systems, and smart actuators; forward and rear lighting, and lit grilles/panels/displays; latching system, door modules, charge port doors, power system, hinges, and door handles; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

