Contrasting Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 8.43% 4.66% 0.47% Northeast Community Bancorp 28.09% 14.04% 2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 2 0 1 2.67 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $318.33 million 1.64 $27.41 million $0.65 18.62 Northeast Community Bancorp $101.40 million 2.99 $47.07 million $3.35 6.44

Northeast Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Northeast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Northeast Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides various educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education under the HarborOne U name. The company operates through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates full-service branches located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts; and loan production offices located in White Plains, New York, and New City counties in New York and Danvers, Massachusetts. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

