APi Group (NYSE:APG) and CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Head-To-Head Review

CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CAPITA and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CAPITA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPITA 0 0 0 0 0.00 APi Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

APi Group has a consensus price target of $36.0952, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than CAPITA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPITA $3.09 billion 0.15 $98.01 million N/A N/A APi Group $7.02 billion 2.09 $250.00 million $0.32 110.48

This table compares CAPITA and APi Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than CAPITA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAPITA and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPITA N/A N/A N/A APi Group 3.35% 21.33% 7.80%

Volatility and Risk

CAPITA has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APi Group beats CAPITA on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPITA

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for CAPITA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPITA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.