Analyzing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining -17.87% 1.39% 1.01% Seabridge Gold N/A -4.94% -3.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Seabridge Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $158.63 million 1.53 -$1.29 million ($0.32) -9.59 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$22.80 million ($0.38) -42.78

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Seabridge Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

