Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,438 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SentinelOne worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $552,465.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $16.9240 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

