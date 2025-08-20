Sellaronda Global Management LP Purchases 500,000 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Sellaronda Global Management LP boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 13.5% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sellaronda Global Management LP owned 0.23% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 424,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 357.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 389,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 489.74 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock worth $592,251,748. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

