iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,012,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,125,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $193.2110 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.4710.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

