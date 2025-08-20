Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 3,212 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.