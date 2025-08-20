Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Sold by Sellaronda Global Management LP

Sellaronda Global Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Okta accounts for 8.9% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sellaronda Global Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Okta by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Okta by 2,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,915,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Okta by 2,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Okta by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.06.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

