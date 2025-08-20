Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $692.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

