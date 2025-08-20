Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,190,000 after acquiring an additional 510,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,125 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 908,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 340,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 990,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 234,990 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.1677 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

