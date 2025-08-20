Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 7,249 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 35.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 282,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.7910 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.1%.

