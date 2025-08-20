Putnam Managed $PMM Position Reduced by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Putnam Managed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE PMM opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Putnam Managed Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 537.0%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

