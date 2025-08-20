Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 104,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $564,000. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 67,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 67,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

