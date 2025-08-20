Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 4.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $51,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after buying an additional 148,762 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,802,000 after purchasing an additional 60,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $569.3540 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,102 shares of company stock valued at $16,303,524. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.