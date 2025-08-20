Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 9,845 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $41,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 355.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

