SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,998 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 10.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $121,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after buying an additional 234,799 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 167,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 52,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

