Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 213,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.53 and its 200 day moving average is $295.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $228.26 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

