Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for 1.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.74.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $207.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.