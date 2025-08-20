Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 2.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $197.8470 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 74.82%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $579,206. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

