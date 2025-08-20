Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 96,480 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,480 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HPE opened at $21.3280 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

