Nordson Corporation $NDSN Position Cut by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 197,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Nordson by 6.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Nordson by 53.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nordson by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Nordson by 37.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock opened at $217.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.86.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

