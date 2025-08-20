Head-To-Head Contrast: Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) versus Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and Chiyoda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than Chiyoda.

This table compares Magnera and Chiyoda”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $332.10 million 1.39 -$15.25 million ($7.64) -1.70 Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.29 6.72

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiyoda, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -4.98% -9.57% -3.49% Chiyoda 6.83% 147.56% 6.61%

Summary

Chiyoda beats Magnera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

