Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $534.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.7143.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of AMP opened at $505.4040 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

