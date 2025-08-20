Brokerages Set Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) PT at $133.08

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.0833.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $568,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 62.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $138.9260 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

