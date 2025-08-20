KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.1364.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $63.2450 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,503,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,206 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $55,329,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

