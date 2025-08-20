Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $219.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.5385.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Icon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Get Icon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Icon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Icon Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 573.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 15,701.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,730,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $179.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $159.91. Icon has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $328.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.