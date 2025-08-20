Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.0556.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $110.5590 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

