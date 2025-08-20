Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $622.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.6250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

MLM opened at $606.9660 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.85 and its 200-day moving average is $531.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

