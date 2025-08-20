Brokerages Set Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Target Price at $10.53

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.5333.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0%

F stock opened at $11.5750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.