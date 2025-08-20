Q1 Earnings Forecast for Zura Bio Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

ZURA stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Zura Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zura Bio by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zura Bio by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zura Bio by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

