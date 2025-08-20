Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $71.58

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.5833.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $76,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,769.10. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 388,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,536.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,295 shares of company stock worth $1,384,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.64. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

