National Bank Financial Forecasts Stantec Q4 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$145.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$153.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.50.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE STN opened at C$148.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$132.35. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$103.48 and a twelve month high of C$155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In related news, Director Susan Reisbord acquired 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$147.74 per share, with a total value of C$411,458.13. Also, Director Clayton Bock acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$139.51 per share, with a total value of C$174,392.88. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

