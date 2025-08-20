Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.9231.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Revolution Medicines stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.16.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
